Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report sales of $219.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.50 million and the highest is $226.36 million. 2U posted sales of $175.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $932.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $927.40 million to $938.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,898. 2U has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in 2U by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in 2U by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

