Unido EP Market Capitalization Reaches $14.16 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $632,842.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00099357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.66 or 0.00803617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,851,572 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

