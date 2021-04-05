The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.76. 157,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.