Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock traded up $42.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,930.02 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
