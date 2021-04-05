Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,857 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,257,840. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.