Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Intel by 30.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 646,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

