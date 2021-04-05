CONTRACOIN Tops One Day Volume of $23,278.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $23,278.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00140174 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

