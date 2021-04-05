Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.79.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:WLK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.45. 6,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

