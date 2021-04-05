V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE VFC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.12. 181,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,148. V.F. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $294,785,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $149,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

