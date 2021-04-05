$332.45 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $332.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.20 million and the highest is $337.70 million. Materion posted sales of $277.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $26,517,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,179. Materion has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.