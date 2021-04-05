Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Insider Sells $35,617.56 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLNT traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

