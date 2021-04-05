Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,334 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $665,951.90.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.32. 15,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

