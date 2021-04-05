Namecoin Tops One Day Volume of $22,718.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $23.15 million and $22,718.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,108.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.76 or 0.01045131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00416244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00060459 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002024 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.