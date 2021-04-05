Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $87.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,812,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.47. 10,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,323. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

