B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $21.31 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. 278,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

