Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. 221,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

