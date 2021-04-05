Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ):

3/30/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. "

3/24/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Frequency Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.62. 37,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,270 shares of company stock worth $3,889,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

