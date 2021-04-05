Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 482.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.97. The company had a trading volume of 218,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $466.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.