SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.68 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.29 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

