-$0.34 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,619. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

