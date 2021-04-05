Patron Partners Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,111 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.4% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.