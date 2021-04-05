Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.44 ($59.35).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO traded up €1.05 ($1.24) on Monday, reaching €43.57 ($51.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.03 and a 200-day moving average of €43.46. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.