WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of WPP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. 2,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,685. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WPP by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WPP by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

