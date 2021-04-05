Carry One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.09 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Carry has a market capitalization of $252.18 million and approximately $100.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carry has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00047265 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014536 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 274.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,852,217,358 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

