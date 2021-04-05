Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to post $95.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $95.50 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $104.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $450.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $452.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.75 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

OFIX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,887. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

