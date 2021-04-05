SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,549 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 70,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:KO opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

