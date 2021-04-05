Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GVDBF remained flat at $$3,884.00 on Monday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,945.00 and a 12 month high of $4,481.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,847.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,065.55.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

