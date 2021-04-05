Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.23. 22,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.