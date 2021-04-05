Loom Network (LOOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.15 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $240.44 million and approximately $52.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.