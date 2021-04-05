Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 254 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

