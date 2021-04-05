B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.24. 155,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

