Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 169,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 330.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 169,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

