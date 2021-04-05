Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 169,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 330.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 169,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
