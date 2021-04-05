Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 981,269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after buying an additional 395,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,244. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

