Brokerages Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) PT at $10.00

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 139,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,932. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $870.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

