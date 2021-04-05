IDEX (IDEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.91 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $91.63 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00675081 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028710 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

