Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.65 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $248.80 or 0.00420539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,163.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $615.83 or 0.01040901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001184 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,697,489 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

