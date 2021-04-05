Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $6,902,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 39.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $4,462,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 950,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $238,873,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.23. 110,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

