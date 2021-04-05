Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 18,825 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

