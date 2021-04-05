Patron Partners Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,192 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

