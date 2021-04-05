BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.12. 123,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

