UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $435.68 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,640 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $435,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

SPGI opened at $362.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.48 and a 200-day moving average of $336.41. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

