Total Se (EPA:FP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Total Se (EPA:FP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.62 ($51.32).

FP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

FP traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €39.10 ($46.00). 7,635,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.64. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

