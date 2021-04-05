$253.13 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report $253.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.89 million to $254.46 million. ExlService reported sales of $245.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $92.30. 3,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. ExlService has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

