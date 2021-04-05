$2.61 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.66. Hologic posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 357.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.19.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hologic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Hologic by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $74.16. 31,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,352. Hologic has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

