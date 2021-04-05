MVL (MVL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $154.35 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. MVL has a market capitalization of $686.02 million and approximately $154.35 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00676906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028710 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,642,048,451 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

