Incent 24-Hour Volume Hits $168,653.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $168,653.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded 149.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00300692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00096841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.18 or 0.00780258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

