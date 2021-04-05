Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 205 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Intel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. 263,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.