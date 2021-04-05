DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.03

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 40667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $81,856,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

