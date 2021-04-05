Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

NYSE MA opened at $365.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

