MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $650.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.40 million and the lowest is $649.60 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $196.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

